MUMBAI The rupee eased in opening trades on Wednesday as doubts resurfaced about global economic growth after bleak U.S. housing and consumer confidence.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 49.59/60 to the dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 49.44/45.

U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)