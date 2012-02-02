MUMBAI The rupee was higher on Thursday, supported by gains in the local share market, but it was off the three-month high hit earlier due to a fall in the euro, a closely tracked indicator of global risk appetite by local currency traders.

* At 3:02 p.m. (0932 GMT), the rupee was at 49.10/11, after touching 48.9425 -- its highest since November 1, according to Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 49.2650/2750 on Wednesday.

* The euro dipped versus the dollar on Thursday, paring gains made after better manufacturing data eased worries about global growth, and looked set to stay subdued as investors awaited a debt swap deal between Greece and its private creditors.

* The BSE Sensex was up 0.8 percent but lower than the day's high after the Supreme Court quashed 122 telecoms licences issued in 2008 in a judgement that immediately sent some telecoms stocks down.

* The outlook on the currency remains positive as economic momentum in Asia's third-largest economy is expected to stay strong with the RBI slowly returning to monetary easing, traders said.

* Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $2.18 billion so far this year and invested $3.2 billion in debt, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)