MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open mildly stronger on Tuesday in anticipation of dollar inflows, but concerns that Greece may fail to meet conditions to get its next bailout will keep the currency rangebound.

* Failure to secure the 130 billion euro rescue would risk pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and destabilise the entire euro zone, an outcome deemed too extreme to contemplate.

* Traders said the rupee would open around 49.00 to the dollar and move in a band of 48.60 to 49.30. It closed at 49.05/06 on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak, after touching 48.60, its strongest since September 21.

* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.27 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.67 percent higher, indicating a positive opening for local stocks.

