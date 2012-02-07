MUMBAI The rupee crawled higher in choppy trade on Tuesday as dollar inflows partially offset volatile local stock market and subdued risk appetite due to impasse over bailout Greece.

The government's advance estimate of growth for the fiscal year ending March due around 0530 GMT will be crucial for clues on interest rates and any impact on the equity market could influence the rupee, traders said.

Many policymakers expect India to grow between 7 percent and 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year, as against 8.4 percent in the last fiscal year.

At 10:44 a.m. (0514 GMT), the rupee was at 48.93/94 to the dollar, after rising to 48.90 earlier. It closed at 49.05/06 on Monday, ending a four-day winning streak, after touching 48.60, its strongest since September 21.

"Rupee will be range-bound between 48.80 and 49.12," said S. Nagarajan, head of forex dealing at Al Rostamani International Exchange.

Worries over the Greece bailout may put selling pressure on the rupee, although a sharp fall is unlikely as dollar flows into Asia's third largest economy are seen remaining strong, he said.

Foreign funds have invested $3.2 billion in local equities and $3.3 billion in debt so far this year according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Political leaders in Greece delayed a decision on securing a 130 billion euro rescue on Monday, risking the country being pushed into a chaotic debt default that would destabilise the entire euro zone.

The BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.16 percent in volatile trade while the euro was at $1.3100, up from $1.3061 at the end of trading in local currency market on Monday.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.24.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended around 49.18, on total volume of $1.04 billion.

