MUMBAI The rupee is likely to open weaker on Thursday, with investors cautious on whether the latest meeting of Greek political leaders will finally result in reforms to help the country avoid a messy default.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.20 to the dollar and move in a band of 48.70 to 49.40. It ended at 49.15/16 on Wednesday.

* The euro dipped in early Asian trade after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage.

* At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.63 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.5 percent lower, indicating a negative opening for local stocks.

