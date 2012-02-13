Indian currency notes are stapled to form a garland at a shop in Jammu December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

MUMBAI Demand for dollars from oil refiners is expected to weaken the rupee on Monday, and traders would watch the situation in Greece for direction.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.52 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.36 to 49.81.

* It fell 1.45 percent last week, the most in nine weeks, to 49.40/41. The losses would have been more but for suspected dollar sales by the central bank after the rupee hit 49.76 during trade on Friday, its weakest since January 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Oil is India's biggest import item and oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local market.

* Asian shares and the euro gained modestly on Monday, relieved by the Greek parliament's passage of austerity measures which put the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default.

* At 0229 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.24 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were little changed.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)