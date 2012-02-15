An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee came off the day's highs in afternoon trade weighed by dollar demand from local oil refiners, but sharp gains in local shares limited the fall.

* Strong dollar inflows also helped the rupee to absorb the impact of selling, traders said.

* At 2:39 p.m. (0909 GMT), the rupee was at 49.29/30 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, but down from the day's high of 49.19.

* Oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local currency market as India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirements.

* Trading in the local forex market will be shut on Thursday as the state government of Maharashtra has announced a bank holiday on Thursday for local elections.

* India's main share index was up 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)