India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee is likely to rise on Friday after signs Greece could avert a default and strong U.S. economic data improved appetite for riskier assets, pushing Asian equities and the euro higher.
* Traders expect the Indian currency to open around 49.15 to the dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.30. It closed at 49.29/30 on Wednesday and the market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.21 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 1.09 percent higher, suggesting a positive start for local shares.
* A sharp rise in global oil prices could limit the rupee's rise, traders said.
* Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row, topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where output was expected to dip next month.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.