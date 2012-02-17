MUMBAI The rupee is likely to rise on Friday after signs Greece could avert a default and strong U.S. economic data improved appetite for riskier assets, pushing Asian equities and the euro higher.

* Traders expect the Indian currency to open around 49.15 to the dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.30. It closed at 49.29/30 on Wednesday and the market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.

* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.21 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 1.09 percent higher, suggesting a positive start for local shares.

* A sharp rise in global oil prices could limit the rupee's rise, traders said.

* Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row, topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where output was expected to dip next month.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)