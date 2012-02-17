India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee was little changed early on Friday as dollar demand from importers offset the comfort from improved global risk appetite.
At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the rupee was 49.28/29 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.29/30.
Asian shares rebounded on Friday, as sentiment turned positive on firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece to reduce the risk of a disorderly default, while solid U.S. economic data also lent support.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.