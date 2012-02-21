An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala, capital of Tripura December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The rupee climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday, driven by dollar inflows, gains in local stocks and improved appetite for risk after the euro zone reached a deal to rescue debt-laden Greece.

At 9:50 a.m. (0420 GMT), the rupee was at 49.09/10 to the dollar, after touching 49.05, a level last seen on February 8, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The unit had ended at 49.27/28 on Friday and trading was closed on Monday for a local holiday.

"Risk-on sentiment is definitely there and the Greece deal could further help boost dollar inflows," said a foreign exchange dealer with a foreign bank.

Foreign funds have poured in more than $8 billion into Indian equities and debt so far in 2012, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

"We could see the rupee strengthen past the 49 mark and then to 48.80 soon, " the dealer said.

The rupee has gained over 8 percent since the start of 2012 after erasing nearly 16 percent of its value last year.

Euro zone finance ministers struck a deal early on Tuesday for a second bailout programme for Greece that includes new financing of 130 billion euros and aims to cut Greece's debt to 121 percent of GDP by 2020, two EU officials said.

Some traders, however, said dollar demand from local oil importers, due to the rising global crude oil prices, could arrest the rupee's gains.

Oil is India's biggest import item and consequently domestic oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local currency market. For stories on oil, see.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.49.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 49.17, on total volume of $376 million.

