An employee uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note inside a bank in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is likely to open steady on Wednesday as demand from oil refiners, the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, could offset any comfort from capital inflows.

* The rupee is expected to open around 49.30 to the dollar and move between 49.20 and 49.50. It closed at 49.3050/3150 on Tuesday.

* Traders said developments in Greece would be watched for clues on global risk sentiment as investors remained worried about Athens' commitment to harsh reforms. The 130 billion euro rescue fund inked on Tuesday averted an imminent Greek default.

* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan and the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were both down 0.2 percent, suggesting a flat to weak start to local stocks.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)