MUMBAI The rupee rose in opening trades on Wednesday, driven by capital inflows into stocks and debt, but demand for dollars from oil importers is likely to keep gains under check.

At 9:02 a.m. (0333 GMT), the rupee was at 49.26/27 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.3050/3150.

Global oil prices hit a 9-month high on Tuesday and India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes.

