MUMBAI The rupee rose on Tuesday on capital flows into local stocks and debt, with investors' risk hunger improving as worries over Greece's debt crisis eased.

Foreign investors have poured in more than $11 billion into local equities and stocks so far in 2012, a prime reason for the rebound in rupee by around 8 percent after a 16 percent slide in 2011.

"Despite the volatility in equities, foreign investors have been net buyers. We could therefore see rupee should move towards 48.70," said Ravi Kumar, manager foreign dealer at Canara Bank.

The rupee ended at 49.0750/0850 to the dollar, up from Monday's close of 49.2150/2250. It moved in a band of 49.0300 to 49.2125 during the session.

The risk taking capacity got a boost on hopes that banks will secure one more round of cheap three-year funding through the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists last week shows banks will take 492 billion euros from the ECB, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first deal just before Christmas.

Turnover in dollar-rupee trading was lower as millions of workers, including from state-run banks, across India were on a single-day strike to express their anger at soaring prices and to back demands for improved rights for employees.

Traders said India's gross domestic product growth data for October-December due on Wednesday around 0530 GMT was unlikely to provide direction to the rupee, unless the stock market reacts sharply.

GDP of Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual 6.4 percent rate in October-December, according to a Reuters poll of 26 economists.

Dollar demand from local oil refiners has hurt the rupee in the past few sessions, on some occasions capping its gains while on some triggering selling.

On Tuesday too, a bout of dollar buying by oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the local currency market as India imports nearly 80 percent of oil needs, pushed the currency to an intraday low of 49.2125. The rupee opened strong at 49.0800.

The refiners have stepped up dollar purchases as global oil prices remained at elevated levels on supply concerns. For stories on oil, see <O/R>.

However, the rupee is being supported by strong dollar inflows and expectations of intervention by the central bank in the foreign exchange market in case the currency slides sharply, traders said.

India's benchmark share index .BSESN rose more than 1.6 percent, taking the gains so far in the year to nearly 15 percent. .BO

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.54.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended around 49.47, on a total volume of $2.23 billion.

(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)