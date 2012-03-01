Passengers crowd to get bus tickets from a Jammu & Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) ticket counter in Jammu September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI The rupee opened lower on Thursday, tracking weaker euro and on expected dollar demand from domestic oil refiners.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.07 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 49.0050/0150.

A government share sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday, aiming to raise at least $2.5 billion, is expected to attract foreign funds and should support the rupee.

