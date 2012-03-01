India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee opened lower on Thursday, tracking weaker euro and on expected dollar demand from domestic oil refiners.
At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.07 to the dollar from Wednesday's close of 49.0050/0150.
A government share sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Thursday, aiming to raise at least $2.5 billion, is expected to attract foreign funds and should support the rupee.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.