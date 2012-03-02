MUMBAI The rupee fell on Friday as a surge in global oil prices to their highest since 2008 triggered demand for dollars, while seesawing stock market provided little clues about fund flows.

India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency market.

"The market is getting more concerned over oil prices," said Hari Chandramgathan, a dealer at Federal Bank in Mumbai. "If Brent breaks through $130, that will dampen overall risk assets."

At 10:23 a.m. (0453 GMT), the rupee was at 49.33/34 to the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 49.21/22. It opened stronger at 49.15.

Chandramgathan said the rupee could weaken towards 49.75/80 in the near term as investors trim long dollar positions. India runs a large external deficit, and higher world oil prices would put more pressure.

A muted foreign investor response to the government's share sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) also weighed down sentiment.

The government fell just short of its target in the chaotic $2.5 billion auction of shares in the country's largest oil producer, in a faltering start to revive asset sales to patch its widening fiscal deficit.

The rupee has gained 8.31 percent this year on foreign portfolio inflows of about $12 billion, after falling nearly 16 percent in 2011.

The BSE Sensex flip-flopped giving little direction about fund flows, while the rise in world oil prices would pile pressure on state refiners to raise domestic fuel prices.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.32.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 49.64, on total volume of $697 million.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)