MUMBAI The rupee fell to a three-week low on Friday afternoon as high global oil prices spurred demand for dollars, while subdued stocks and muted investor response to a share sale dampened inflow hopes.

* The government failed to sell all of the shares in its $2.5 billion auction of a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) on Thursday, indicating a faltering start to revive asset sales.

* At 1:32 p.m. (0802 GMT), the rupee was at 49.48/49 to the dollar after hitting 49.50, its weakest since February 13, and off Thursday's close of 49.21/22.

* India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency market.

* The BSE Sensex was headed for its second consecutive weekly fall, which also piled pressure on the rupee.

