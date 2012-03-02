India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The rupee fell to a three-week low on Friday afternoon as high global oil prices spurred demand for dollars, while subdued stocks and muted investor response to a share sale dampened inflow hopes.
* The government failed to sell all of the shares in its $2.5 billion auction of a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) on Thursday, indicating a faltering start to revive asset sales.
* At 1:32 p.m. (0802 GMT), the rupee was at 49.48/49 to the dollar after hitting 49.50, its weakest since February 13, and off Thursday's close of 49.21/22.
* India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency market.
* The BSE Sensex was headed for its second consecutive weekly fall, which also piled pressure on the rupee.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.