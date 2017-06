A man uses an electronic machine to check an Indian currency note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

MUMBAI The rupee fell on Monday as local oil importers stepped up dollar purchases for making payments, while traders await movement in domestic equities for further clues after the Reserve Bank of India's surprise cut in cash reserve ratio on Friday.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 49.88/89 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 49.84/85.

