An employee uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee is likely to rise early on Friday in anticipation of capital inflows as risk appetite improved on back of strong U.S. manufacturing and jobs data.

* All eyes will be on the annual budget to be presented in parliament at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) and its impact on the stock market.

* The rupee should open around 50.20 to the dollar and move between 50.00 and 50.50, compared with Thursday's close of 50.38/39, traders said.

* Asian shares steadied and the dollar took a breather after its recent broad rally spurred some profit-taking, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum underpinned investor sentiment.

* At 0226 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.2 percent and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.3 percent higher.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)