MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open little changed on Monday as dollar demand from oil importers is likely to offset capital inflows.

* The rupee should open around 50.15 to 50.20 to the dollar and move between 50.00 and 50.30, compared with Friday's close of 50.175/185, traders said.

* Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen with investors buoyed after the U.S. market hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone.

* At 0234 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.24 percent and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.2 percent higher.

* Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)