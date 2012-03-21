MUMBAI The rupee is expected to open steady on Wednesday in the absence of any distinct clues, and the market will watch local share movement for further direction, traders said.

* The rupee is expected to move between 50.20 and 50.70 during the day, dealers said. On Tuesday, it closed at 50.39/40.

* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.09 percent and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.17 percent higher.

* Dollar demand from oil importers is likely to weigh on the local unit. Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.

(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)