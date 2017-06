MUMBAI The rupee rose early on Tuesday as outlook for foreign capital inflows improved and the dollar fell after dovish comments of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

At 9 a.m (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 51.12 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 51.265/275.

The U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the unemployment rate down further, Bernanke said on Monday, defending the central bank's policy of very low interest rates.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)