MUMBAI The rupee is expected to fall on Thursday on uncertainties about capital inflows caused by proposed changes in tax laws, with weak economic data from the United States and China also hurting risk appetite.

* Foreign brokerages are complaining the recent provisions to tax indirect investments and combat tax evasion, saying they are couched in ambiguous language and could also be used to target overseas market investors, risking a sell-off in markets.

* Dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest buyers of the greenback in the domestic currency market, could add to selling pressure on rupee. Traders expect the central bank to support the currency to prevent a sharp slide.

* The rupee should open between 50.95 and 51.05 to the dollar and move in a wide range of 50.80 to 51.20, traders said. It closed at 50.7750/7850 on Wednesday.

* At 0240 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 1.1 percent lower.

* Wednesday's data showed new orders for U.S. durables increased only modestly in February, below analysts' forecasts, while a gauge of future business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the prospect that economic growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre.

