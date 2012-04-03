MUMBAI The rupee is expected to nudge higher on Tuesday as trading resumes after a three-day break, supported by bunched dollar inflows and improved risk appetite after manufacturing data from China and United States offset worries about a mild recession in the euro zone.

* The rupee should open between 50.60 and 50.65 to the dollar and move in a range of 50.30 to 50.80, traders said. It closed at 50.87/88 on Friday. The market was closed on Monday

for annual closing of bank accounts.

* At 0219 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.6 percent, and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.9 percent higher.

* The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. factory activity rose to 53.4 from 52.4, topping economists' expectations. Factory activity also strengthened in leading Asian exporters China, South Korea and Taiwan, although output was still far from robust.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)