MUMBAI The rupee rose in opening deals on Tuesday, helped by bunched dollar inflows as trading resumed after a three-day break.

Improved risk appetite after manufacturing data from China and United States offset worries about a mild recession in the euro zone also supported the rupee, traders said.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 50.57 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 50.87/88. The market was closed on Monday for annual closing of bank accounts.

