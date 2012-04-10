MUMBAI The rupee slid to a near-three-month low on Tuesday weighed by dollar demand from oil importers, while choppy local shares and worries over global growth kept risk appetite subdued.

The rupee ended at 51.475/485 to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 51.14/15, after touching a low of 51.495, a level last seen on January 16.

Emerging market currencies, including the rupee, received a boost after robust Chinese trade data raised hopes for improvement in risk appetite, but then focus shifted to the slower-than-expected import growth prompting profit sales.

The China data initially pushed up the rupee to an intraday high of 51.06 to the dollar. But concerns about the broader Indian economy is likely to keep the rupee pressured, dealers said.

"More pressure on the rupee is likely due to weak domestic fundamentals like a widening current account deficit, absence of strength in equities and lack of large dollar inflows," said Subramaniam Sharma, director of brokerage Greenback Forex, who expects the currency to inch towards 51.60 during the week.

Traders were also cautious as they awaited a meeting between government officials and representatives of rating agency Standard & Poor's, amid downgrade risks caused by slowing growth, high inflation and widening trade deficit.

India's balance of payments slipped into negative territory for the first time in three years and the current account deficit widened to $19.6 billion in December quarter from $9.7 billion a year earlier.

A sustained fall in the rupee is, however, unlikely as traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in to shore up the currency.

The RBI is suspected to have sold dollars on Monday, helping the rupee pull off the day's lows.

The central bank bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion in the spot market in February, data released on Monday showed.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 51.93.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended around 51.7, on a total volume of $3.7 billion.

