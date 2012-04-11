MUMBAI The rupee pulled back from three-month lows on Wednesday aided by dollar inflows into some companies, but subdued risk appetite on global growth worries limited the recovery.

The pull back in rupee sparked market talk about possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), especially as a large state-owned bank was believed to have sold dollars persistently around 51.50 levels, but Reuters could not independently verify this.

The RBI releases data on intervention with a lag of nearly two months and the latest one on Monday showed that the bank had bought $1.1 billion and sold $1.4 billion in the spot market in February.

The RBI, which has been intervening intermittently to shore up the rupee in the past few months, is suspected to have sold dollars on Monday.

The rupee ended at 51.42/43 to the dollar, after hitting a low of 51.64, a level not seen since January 16. It closed at 51.475/485 on Tuesday.

"All things are against the rupee - globally and domestically," said A. Ajith Kumar, senior manager of forex trading at Federal Bank.

Weak growth impulses across the globe and a widening current account deficit are also piling pressure on the rupee, traders said.

Spanish and Italian debt eased back from a sharp sell-off on Wednesday and shares staged a modest recovery but investors are wary of signs that the euro zone's debt problems are getting worse or that global growth is flagging.

The BSE Sensex ended down 0.26 percent in choppy trade.

Given the economic challenges, trader focus is on the central bank's policy announcement next Tuesday for direction.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters are expecting the RBI to cut rates for the first time in three years to help lift sagging growth.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 51.41.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and on the United Stock Exchange all ended around 51.65, on a total volume of $4.5 billion.

(Editing by Malini Menon)