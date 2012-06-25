The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 56.90 rupees to prevent a further slide in rupee after measures announced to boost the economy disappointed.

India took a handful of measures to help prop up the embattled rupee on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion.

At 3:10 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 56.80/84 per dollar, after hitting a session low of 56.97 soon after the announcement.

The rupee was still stronger than its close of 57.12/13 on Friday, a day when the currency had dropped to a record low of 57.32.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)