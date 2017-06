An employee counts rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is in range, trading at 57.17/1850 vs 57.01/02 previous close and not far off the record low of 57.32 hit on Friday

Trader says month-end oil demand keeps USD/INR supported, tips 56.90-57.25 range for session.

Dealers cite no talk of RBI intervention, after likely dollar sales in each of the four previous sessions.