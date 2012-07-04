Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is trading at 54.51/52 versus its 54.36/37 close on Tuesday as global risk assets cede some ground on a session marked by low volumes because of the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Traders say a close of the USD/INR below 54.60 would pave the way for a fall towards 54 in the near-term, while a close above could trigger gains above 55.

Some traders say outflows of around $400 million on account of the HSBC stake sale in Axis Bank and Yes Bank late last month support USD/INR.