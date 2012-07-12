An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee loses to 55.69/70 after rising to 55.53 immediately after stronger-than-expected May factory data, compared to its previous 55.62/63 close.

Weaker global risk assets, including a tumbling Australian dollar after an unexpected drop in unemployment, pressures the rupee.

Dollar hovering near 2-year highs in Asia after the Fed minutes reduce expectations for monetary easing anytime soon.

The Sensex down 1.1 percent, after index heavyweight Infosys (INFY.NS) slumps on disappointing earnings.

However, dealers says foreign investor flows, coupled with the absence of oil bids, prevent wider losses in the rupee.

Dealer tips 55.55-55.75 band for the rest of the session.