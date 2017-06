A worker at a fuel station checks a 500 rupee note after filing a vehicle with fuel in Kolkata February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is at 1-week high buoyed by strong gains in local stocks on back of risk-on sentiment. Pair at 55.40/42 vs 55.52/53 last close.

Local stocks up 1.9 percent.

Dealers cite some inflows, but oil bids keep check on losses.

The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)