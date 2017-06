An employee uses an electronic machine to check currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee trading at 55.6575/6650 versus previous close of 55.6250/6350. Pair has traded in a tight 55.6325-55.75 band ahead of GDP data and the speech from Fed's Bernanke on Friday.

The Sensex is down 0.3 percent ahead of the expiry of derivatives later in the session.

The euro edges higher, finding support ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.