Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee higher on bunched inflows after opening higher tracking strength in global dollar. USD/INR at 52.34/35 versus last close at 52.40/41. It rose to 52.57 in early trade.

Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

Technicals show INR nearing first major hurdle with 52.18 being the 38.2 percent of 43.85-57.32 rally and subsequently 51.94 marks the 61.8 percent retrace of Feb-June 2012 USD/INR rise.

Euro started trade slightly on the back foot on Wednesday after Spain dented hopes it would soon ask for a bailout, while the Australian dollar threw a fit on prospects of more domestic interest rate cuts following Tuesday's easing.

ADB cuts India 2012 growth forecast to 5.6 pct vs pvs 7.0 pct. (Click here to read full story)