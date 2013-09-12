Indian markets closed on Tuesday for market holiday
MUMBAI Indian stock, bonds and currency markets will be closed on Tuesday for a market holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.
Reuters Market Eye - The rupee falls and is trading at 63.75/76 versus last close of 63.38/39, snapping five days of gains. Earlier in the session, the rupee rose to 62.92, its highest since August 19.
A large state-run bank has been a big USD buyer largely on behalf of defence.
Dealers also cite early buying by a large private petrochemical company.
Local stocks are down 0.8 percent on profit taking.
WASHINGTON Living standards around the world could fall unless governments invest more in research and education that can help revive weak productivity growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Monday.
Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions.