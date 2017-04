Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is largely unmoved by the interim budget with the unit at 61.93/94 against its close of 61.9250/9350 on Friday.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram betters his 4.8 percent fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal year, now forecasting it at 4.6 percent.

"The rupee has not reacted to the budget as equities have been largely unmoved," says a dealer.

Local stocks up 0.3 pct.

