MUMBAI, Dec 26 The rupee climbed in early trade on Monday on hopes that recent U.S. jobs and manufacturing data signalled underlying strength in the U.S. economy, which could bolster demand for riskier assets and encourage capital flows into emerging markets such as India. By 0901 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 52.82/83 to the dollar after opening at 52.85. It shed 0.5 percent last week to close at 52.9600/9675 on Friday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)