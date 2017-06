MUMBAI Nov 15 The Indian rupee skidded to its lowest in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, hit by dollar demand from oil importers, weak equities and the euro.

At 9:30 a.m. (0400 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.59/60 per dollar, after hitting 50.61, its weakest since April 21, 2009. The unit had closed down 0.3 percent at 50.285/295 on Monday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)