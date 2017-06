MUMBAI Nov 21 The Indian rupee touched the 52 per dollar mark for the first time in thirty two and a half months on Monday as domestic equities weakened and oil importers bought dollars.

At 3:13 p.m. (0943 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 52.00 per dollar, 1.3 percent weaker than Friday's close of 51.3350/3450, after touching 52.02, its weakest level since March 5, 2009. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)