MUMBAI Feb 14 The Indian rupee opened weaker on Tuesday on worries over foreign fund outflow after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings for France, Britain and Austria.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.35 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 49.19/20. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)