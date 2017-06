MUMBAI Feb 15 The Indian rupee rose early on Wednesday in anticipation of capital inflows with shares expected to start higher.

At 9:01 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 49.32/33 to the dollar, up from Tuesday's closing of 49.36/37. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)