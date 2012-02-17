MUMBAI Feb 17 The Indian rupee was little
changed early on Friday as dollar demand from importers offset
the comfort from improved global risk appetite.
At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the rupee was 49.28/29 to
the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.29/30.
Asian shares rebounded on Friday, as sentiment turned
positive on firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve
a long-awaited bailout for Greece to reduce the risk of a
disorderly default, while solid U.S. economic data also lent
support.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)