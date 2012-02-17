MUMBAI Feb 17 The Indian rupee was little changed early on Friday as dollar demand from importers offset the comfort from improved global risk appetite.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the rupee was 49.28/29 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.29/30.

Asian shares rebounded on Friday, as sentiment turned positive on firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece to reduce the risk of a disorderly default, while solid U.S. economic data also lent support. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)