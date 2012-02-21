MUMBAI Feb 21 The Indian rupee rose early on Tuesday in anticipation of bunched dollar inflows as trading resumed after a three-day weekend.

Investor appetite for risky assets are expected to get a boost after the euro zone reached a deal to rescue debt-laden Greece, traders said.

At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 49.09/10 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 49.27/28. The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday.

Euro zone finance ministers struck a deal early on Tuesday for a second bailout programme for Greece that includes new financing of 130 billion euros and aims to cut Greece's debt to 121 percent of GDP by 2020, two EU officials said. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)