MUMBAI Feb 21 The Indian rupee rose early
on Tuesday in anticipation of bunched dollar inflows as trading
resumed after a three-day weekend.
Investor appetite for risky assets are expected to get a
boost after the euro zone reached a deal to rescue debt-laden
Greece, traders said.
At 9:01 a.m. (0331 GMT), the rupee was at 49.09/10
to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 49.27/28. The
market was closed on Monday for a local holiday.
Euro zone finance ministers struck a deal early on Tuesday
for a second bailout programme for Greece that includes new
financing of 130 billion euros and aims to cut Greece's debt to
121 percent of GDP by 2020, two EU officials said.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)