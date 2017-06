MUMBAI Feb 24 The Indian rupee rose on Friday on hopes for dollar inflows after investor appetite for risk got a boost from strong German economic and U.S. labour market data.

At 9:00 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 49.05/06 to the dollar, up from Thursday's close of 49.19/20. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)