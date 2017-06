MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian rupee opened weaker on Monday as higher global oil prices bolstered demand for dollars from refiners. At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 48.97 to the dollar from Friday's close of 48.9350/9450. Oil prices held near a 10-month high in Asian trade as Iran tensions heightened supply concerns. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)