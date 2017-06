MUMBAI Feb 29 The Indian rupee opened stronger on Wednesday in anticipation of capital inflows as global investors embrace risk ahead of a European Central Bank offering of cheap cash to banks.

At 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), the rupee was at 48.90 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 49.0750/0850.

A government share sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion should support the rupee, traders said. The sale opens and closes on Thursday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)