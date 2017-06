MUMBAI Dec 12 The Indian rupee slid to a record low of 52.77 on Monday as signs of a sharp slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy prompted investors to buy dollars.

Traders said possible buying by local oil importers, the biggest buyers of dollars in the local forex market, also pressured the currency.

At 4:53 p.m. (1123 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 52.76 per dollar, after closing at 52.03/04 on Friday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)