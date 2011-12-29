MUMBAI Dec 29 The Indian rupee fell early on Thursday in anticipation of outflows as worries about Europe's economic health sent the euro tumbling and Asian equities weakened.

Traders said the global risk aversion could accelerate foreign fund withdrawals from domestic stocks, which are one of the world's performers this year.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 53.37/38 to the dollar, 0.6 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.07/08.

The euro slid to a 10-year low against the yen and the lowest in nearly a year versus the dollar on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop the previous day as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)