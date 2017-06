MUMBAI Jan 3 The Indian rupee firmed early on Tuesday in anticipation of capital inflows as stocks across Asia rose.

At 9:04 a.m. (0334 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 53.1750/53.1900 to the dollar, 0.2 percent stronger than Monday's close. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)