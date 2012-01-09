MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian rupee fell in
opening trades on Monday as worries about the impact of Europe's
debt crisis on the global economy sapped risk appetite in most
Asian markets.
At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 52.84/85
to the dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than Friday's close of
52.7150/7250.
The euro sank against the dollar and the yen and Asian
stocks stalled on Monday, as renewed gloom about the fallout
from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of
vigour in the U.S. economy.
