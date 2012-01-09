MUMBAI Jan 9 The Indian rupee fell in opening trades on Monday as worries about the impact of Europe's debt crisis on the global economy sapped risk appetite in most Asian markets.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 52.84/85 to the dollar, 0.2 percent weaker than Friday's close of 52.7150/7250.

The euro sank against the dollar and the yen and Asian stocks stalled on Monday, as renewed gloom about the fallout from the European sovereign debt crisis overshadowed signs of vigour in the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)