MUMBAI Jan 10 The Indian rupee rose in opening trades on Tuesday as a pick-up in foreign fund flows into debt and firmer Asian equities boosted sentiment.

At 9:02 a.m. (0332 GMT), the rupee was at 52.35/36 to the dollar, stronger than Monday's near three-week closing high of 52.50/51.

Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday, but concerns over funding of euro zone sovereigns ahead of key auctions this week and of the debt crisis spilling over into the wider financial system kept investors cautious about taking riskier positions. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)